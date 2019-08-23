New football era begins at William Byrd

VINTON, Va. - A new era of football is underway at William Byrd. Brad Lutz steps in after a 38-year reign by Jeff Highfill in Vinton. Lutz comes to William Byrd from Broadway, where he spent ten seasons there.

Lutz quickly put his stamp on the Terriers, taking them to a three-day retreat mini-camp at Shrine Mont in the Shenandoah Valley. The team learned about the coaching staff, and got to know each other better as well. The Terriers are replacing 12 seniors after a 7-3 playoff season, and a legend of a head coach.

"Following up Coach Highfill - there's some big shoes there, but you know I put a lot of pressure on myself as a coach anyway. So that pressure is going to be here regardless of who I followed up so, I'm fortunate to walk into a situation not only a football program, but a town and a school that has great pride and tradition in football and in sports in general," Lutz said.I

I's been exciting. It's been a change, but it's something we were looking forward to, just getting out here and getting ready for our first game," senior linebacker Trevor Thompson said.

The Terriers host Cave Spring in their opener next Friday night.

