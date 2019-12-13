'Like the night before Christmas’: Jamie Harless and the LB Cavaliers prepare for Class 3 State final

DALEVILLE, Va. – It’s been almost four years to the day since Lord Botetourt beat Hopewell to head to the state championship in 2015. On Saturday, they will face that same team to claim the Class 3 State title, but according to head coach Jamie Harless, this team couldn’t be more different.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Harless said. “I can’t think of things being any more polar opposite then it was last time we went. It’s crazy but there’s a polar opposite in the way everything has occurred.”

The Cavaliers are definitely different than in years past... starting with their 14-0 season. But now they have to get through Hopewell’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Trevyon Henderson.

“We have to get to our run fits,” said Harless. “Can’t leave any cracks in the wall so to speak. He’s very dangerous, very aware, elusive, just as good on the defensive side of the ball as he is on offense as well.”

And Botetourt has been able to persevere despite an injury riddled season.

“A lot of people doubted us but all the coaches had confidence in every body,” quarterback Evan Eller said. "I had confidence in everybody, and we showed everybody it doesn’t matter who’s out, we’re all playing for each other no matter what."

“When we leave Daleville tomorrow, we will get on two yellow busses, not going to have a send off, not going to be a police escort,” Harless added. “It’s going to be like the night before Christmas.... not gonna be a whole lot of stirring going on, just going to be us getting on the work truck going to the job site.”

Lord Botetourt will battle Hopewell at noon Saturday at Liberty University for the VHSL Class 3 State title.