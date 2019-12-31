Virginia Tech leading Kentucky in Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Hokies scored first and only trailed for two minutes and 16 seconds of the first half.

In Bud Foster’s final game, his defense has done what it can to limit Kentucky’s electric quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr.

Bowden has rushed 12 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.

For the Hokies, Hendon Hooker is 7/11 with two touchdowns.

The Wildcats scored with 53 seconds left in the half and now trail 17-14