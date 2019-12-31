51ºF

Virginia Tech leading Kentucky in Belk Bowl

Hokies lead the Wildcats 17-14

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hokies, College Football, College Sports, Football
Dalton Keene #29 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Hokies scored first and only trailed for two minutes and 16 seconds of the first half.

In Bud Foster’s final game, his defense has done what it can to limit Kentucky’s electric quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr.

Bowden has rushed 12 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.

For the Hokies, Hendon Hooker is 7/11 with two touchdowns.

The Wildcats scored with 53 seconds left in the half and now trail 17-14

