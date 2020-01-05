Colonels get victory in Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout

Salem – Coach Mickey Hardy’s Colonels defeated Carlisle 68-61 on Saturday in the second game of the 2020 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout. For over 30 years, Roy Stanley was a fixture on local Roanoke television sports. He passed away of cancer in 2002. The tournament honor’s Roy’s legacy and the impact in made in the sports community.

There were six games showcased Saturday at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center. The Liberty Christian Girls defeated Roanoke Catholic 49-28. The Cave Spring girls took down Amherst Co. 58-39. William Fleming bounced Greensboro Day of North Carolina 37-33.