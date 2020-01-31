5 things about Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes you probably didn’t know (that will make you love him)

Surely you’ve heard of Patrick Mahomes -- Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, record-breaking megastar, NFL’s 2018 Most Valuable Player of the Year -- we’ll go on shortly.

Mahomes is getting ready to lead the Chiefs into the Super Bowl, and it will be the first time the Chiefs franchise has walked onto the Super Bowl field in exactly 50 years.

It’s no mystery that Mahomes has been pegged as an idol, and because of that, people everywhere have fallen in love with him (here’s looking at you, Mahomies). But you might know this already -- especially if you’re a sports fan. It’s what you probably don’t know about Mahomes that will really make you fall in love with the guy. Here are five reasons (but let’s be clear, there are more):

1. He loves ketchup (particularly the fancy Whataburger kind)

Yes, Mahomes loves ketchup. He loves it on his steaks and his mac n’ cheese. He hasn’t been shy about it. And who are we to judge?

In particular, he loves fancy ketchup from the Texas fast-food chain Whataburger. He’s even tweeted that he wants the restaurant to bring a location to Kansas City.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

Reporter: Patrick, rumor has it that Andy Reid likes ketchup more than you do, what’s your comment?

Patrick Mahomes: I don’t know if that’s actually possible. pic.twitter.com/1OaGK6urCK — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) January 28, 2020

2. He threw a football out of the Chiefs stadium

Seriously. Mahomes stood on the Arrowhead Stadium field inside the arena, pulled back and launched that ball right out of there. How could anyone not think that is awesome? Check out this video.

Patrick Mahomes throws the ball out of Arrowhead Stadium (turn sound down, helicopter buzz is brutal). pic.twitter.com/aQS8vChHml — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 13, 2019

3. He collects shoes

To say he collects shoes might be a bit of an understatement. In a video Mahomes posted in August, he revealed a custom built closet that was made just for his 180 pairs of shoes.

“I can wear each of them, like, twice a year,” Mahomes says in the video.

Seems like a modest infatuation for NFL’s 2018 MVP. 👟

4. He’s still with his childhood sweetheart

This might be our favorite, so we’ll fill you in on a little bit of this story. Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, began dating while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Check out these adorable pictures of them at prom in 2013.

Matthews, who graduated high school in 2013, went to University of Texas at Tyler to play college soccer. After graduating in 2014, Mahomes set up shop about 440 miles away from Matthews at Texas Tech University to play college football and baseball.

The lovebirds stayed together through college and even as Mahomes was being drafted by the Chiefs and Matthews went to Iceland to play professional soccer.

You’ve likely caught wind of the successes Mahomes has had, but Matthews has also moved to Kansas City with him and has become a successful fitness trainer.

The two live in a home in Kansas City now and appear to be loving life.

5. He’s predicted to get the NFL’s first $200 million contract (very soon)

Along with the fun stuff, we can’t possibly skip this tidbit about the quarterback.

Mahomes is currently riding on his rookie contract (amazing, right?). According to SBNation, he was paid less than $4.5 million in 2019, and is expected to get $5.2 million next season. To us common folk, those are some insanely hefty paychecks, but when you compare that to the big hitters in the NFL, Mahomes’ pay is rather light.

As his rookie deal gets closer to its five-year end, many are anticipating his new contract with the Chiefs could be offered at a cool $200 million -- more than any NFL player has ever gotten a contract for.

There hasn’t been any word from Mahomes on contract negotiations yet, but SBNation says not only would his caliber get him $200 million over five years, “But also the Chiefs’ assurances that his contract will be spread out to make something like $160 million of that practically guaranteed.”

Are you a Patrick Mahomes fan? Why do you love him? Tell us in the comment section below.