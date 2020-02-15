Carroll County girls undefeated heading into Region 3D playoffs

HILLSVILLE, Va. – The last time the Carroll County girls basketball team lost a game was around this time last year. Since then, they’ve won 21 straight.

“I don’t know that we ever talked about any streaks or anything like that,” head coach Marc Motley said. “We were always focused on winning the next game. But the reason we’re 21-0 is because our kids play hard every day.”

There’s definitely no shortage of accolades for the team in the school’s trophy case. But one is missing- a state championship. The team also has never had an undefeated season before, so it could be a year of firsts for the Cavaliers.

“The beginning of last year we lost the first couple of our games so we kind of had to get over that hump and get our mindset fixed,” senior forward Abby Kennedy said. “But this year we stayed pretty stagnant the whole year because we were winning, it was different, but obviously I’d take a 21-0 (record) over last season.”

But unlike a lot of teams prepping for the post season, the Cavaliers are in the midst of a double bye-week. They don’t play again until February 25th.

“We just want to keep our edge and for the most part this year we’ve had our edge and we played really hard, I just want to keep that," Motley said. “I don’t want to get content.”

While competing may be missed for awhile, the extra time allows Carroll County to tweak their game plan and get ready for region play.

“I’m excited to see us get better. We challenge each other every day in practice,” senior guard Abi Easter said. “I feel like that’s good because we have an even amount of people to go against each other. I’m excited to see the crowd and the feeling of playing in regions, I think that’s really exciting.”

“Teams are going to watch you on film, we know that,” Motley said. “So maybe we’ve got a few wrinkles people haven’t seen yet.”