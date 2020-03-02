Virginia Tech women fall in regular season finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team fell to the ACC regular season champion Louisville, 70-53 Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale. With the result, the Hokies are 21-8 (11-7) and in position for a bye into the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Louisville, the nation’s fifth-ranked team is 27-3 (16-2). The Cardinals jumped out to a 7-0 lead early and did not let up, holding a 14-point lead at the half, Tech’s largest deficit of the season.

On Senior Day, the Cards were led by Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook, who combined for 33 points, and point guard Dana Evans went for 11.

Louisville shot 42% and only turned the ball over eight times.

Tech was led by ACC Freshman of the Week Elizabeth Kitley who once again had a team-high with 17 points while pulling down eight rebounds. Trinity Baptiste was also in double figures with 10 points in the game.

Taja Cole scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds to register a double-double for the second consecutive game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Tech shot 50% from the field, on 48 attempts while the Cardinals had 68 shot attempts.

The Hokies outscored the Cardinals in the paint 32-26.

Tech was just 3 for 15 from beyond the arc while Louisville made nine 3's.

GAME NOTES

Aisha Sheppard scored four points, pushing her career total to 1,001, becoming the 28th player in Virginia Tech women’s basketball history to record 1,000.

Tech used the same starting lineup for the 22nd straight game – Cole, Mabrey, Sheppard, Rivers and Kitley.

Taja Cole’s double-double was her fourth of the season.

Chloe Brooks played a career-best six minutes in the game.

NEXT TIME ON THE HARDWOOD

•The Hokies will head to the ACC Tournament (March 4-8) at the Greensboro Coliseum next week. Official seeding will be announced Sunday evening following the conclusion of Sunday’s ACC slate.

•Tech has locked up a first-round bye and will not play until at least Thursday, March 5.