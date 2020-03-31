Cave Spring softball’s Abby Weaver focuses on next chapter after senior season taken away

ROANOKE, Va. – She's known as one of the most decorated players to ever come out of Cave Spring.

“The softball field is her happy place.”

Abby Weaver has been a versatile player for the Knights, a 2-Time All-State honoree, one as a pitcher and another while playing shortstop.

“She’s just a special player,” said Cave Spring head coach Nick Sharp.

Her size is not too intimidating. But her game is.

“I’m super small so that’s always been something I thought would hold me back but (I’m) just working as hard as I can,” Weaver said.

As a sophomore, she led the way on the mound with 17 wins and an ERA of 1.49. Weaver also delivered at the plate in the Knights state runner-up season, with a .621 batting average, 4 home runs and 32 RBI’s. In 2019 came a pair of staggering career milestones-- her 500th strikeout and 100th career hit.

“She came up in 9th grade, we handed her the ball as a starting pitcher as a freshman and she’s never let it go and we’ve done a lot of really good things with her out there,” Sharp said.

She was poised to end her career on a high note this season before the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans.

“Just not being with my team again, that part I know is hard, but I’m just blessed for the time I did have with them and happy that I did have all those experiences and memories,” said Weaver.

Without teammates, her dad Jim helps her stay sharp as she approaches the next phase of her career at the University of Virginia.

“He even practices to help me. He really helps with the mental aspect of the game and in a time like this with no team to work with he helps me a lot to makeup for those practices that I’m missing,” Weaver said.

“It’s hard work and impressing the coaches and being a leader on the team-- that’s what I hope she accomplishes early on in her career,” said Abby’s father Jim.

Weaver is perfecting her craft now in hopes of shining bright and living out her own field of dreams.