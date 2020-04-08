Area coaching legend Mike Goad retires

Buchanan, Va. – One less coaching legend is stalking the sidelines, as James River’s Mike Goad has retired after 29 seasons on the bench. The decision was confirmed by James River Athletic Director Vincent Wyatt to 10 Sports.

18 of Goad’s seasons were spent in Buchanan as the coach of the James River Knights. The other 11 came at Nelson Co.

Goad guided the Knights to the Group 2A state championship in 2010, and finished his career with 400 career wins.

He’s a former star player at Lord Botetourt, and he’s been inducted into the Cavalier Athletic Hall of fame at the school in Daleville.