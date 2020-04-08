73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

73ºF

Sports

Virginia Tech’s Trinity Baptiste enters transfer portal

Baptiste said on Twitter she wants to be closer to family

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies
Virginia Tech forward Trinity Baptiste has entered the transfer portal.
Virginia Tech forward Trinity Baptiste has entered the transfer portal. (WSLS-TV)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Trinity Baptiste announced today via Twitter she would be transferring.

Baptiste was the ACC Sixth Player of the Year award winner this season and became the second player to part ways with the Hokies.

The Florida native is looking to be closer to home. Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as Virginia Tech is coming off their best ACC showing ever.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: