Virginia Tech’s Trinity Baptiste enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Trinity Baptiste announced today via Twitter she would be transferring.

Thank you Hokie Nation for everything. I gave everything I had to this program my last two years here. Everything I do and the game that I play is for God. I will allow God to guide me in the next chapter of my life. I am looking to be closer to home for family reasons. Thank you — Trinity Baptiste (@_strength813) April 7, 2020

Baptiste was the ACC Sixth Player of the Year award winner this season and became the second player to part ways with the Hokies.

The Florida native is looking to be closer to home. Baptiste averaged 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as Virginia Tech is coming off their best ACC showing ever.