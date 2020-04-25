University of Virginia’s CB Bryce Hall drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round, 158th overall

The Jets moved back to defense and to their secondary with their own fifth-round pick, No. 158 overall, this afternoon in the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall.

Hall (6'1", 202) was a top receiver at Bishop McDevitt HS in Harrisburg, PA. He also played DB in high school and that's where Virginia put him as a true freshman He built his career at corner and was named All-ACC first team and All-America second team as a junior in 2018 when he registered 24 pass defenses to lead the FBS, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Flirting with predictions that he could be a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, he opted to return for his senior season as a team captain last year but started only six games before requiring season-ending left ankle surgery. For his four-year career, he totaled 154 tackles, 5 INTs, 44 PDs, 9.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks and 33 forced fumbles.

Hall is the 11th Virginia player drafted by the Jets all-time. The three most recent Cavaliers were all O-linemen: G Doug Karczewski in 1998 (Round 5), T D'Brickahsaw Ferguson in 2004 (4th overall) and T Oday Aboushi in 2013 (Round 5). Their last DB out of UVa was Lester Lyles in the second round of the '89 draft.

The Jets held the 158th pick of the draft only once before, and it came recently — when they selected tackle Brandon Shell out of South Carolina in 2016. Shell started 29 games in his five seasons, all but one at RT, before signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent last month.