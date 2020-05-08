Washington Redskins Release 2020 Schedule

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced its 2020 regular season schedule tonight, and the highlight of the Washington Redskins' 2020 regular season will be the team's appearance on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas.

The Redskins will open the season at home when the team begins NFC East play versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13 on FOX. The Redskins will then be on the road for back-to-back games, first against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20 on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Redskins will then travel to face the Cleveland Browns to close out a two-game road stand on Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m. on FOX.

The Redskins will play four consecutive 1 p.m. games in Weeks 4-7, starting at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4 on CBS. The Redskins will then host the Los Angeles Rams on Oct.11 on FOX. The Redskins will travel for the team's first divisional road game against the New York Giants for an Oct. 18 match-up before returning to FedExField to host another divisional rival the Dallas Cowboys on Oct 25. Both games will air on FOX.

After a Week 8 bye, the Redskins will open at home against the New York Giants on Nov. 8 at 1:00 p.m. The Redskins will travel to face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15 at 1:00 p.m. Both games will air on FOX. The Redskins will return to FedExField to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 22 at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

In Week 12, the Thanksgiving Day spotlight will once again shine on the Redskins as the team travels to face the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX. The Redskins will continue this three-game road stand traveling next to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 6 at 1:00 p.m. and closing at the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m. Both games will air on FOX.

The Redskins will play three consecutive 1 p.m. games in Weeks 15-17, beginning with consecutive home games hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20 on FOX and the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27 on CBS. The Redskins will be closing the regular season on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3 on FOX.

For Redskins season, group or individual game ticket information, visit www.Redskins.com/tickets or call or text (301) 276-6800. For the best options and safest way to secure tickets, Redskins fans should purchase from official sources including Redskins.com, the Redskins box office or Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL and the Washington Redskins.

A select number of games across the league, including the Redskins' Week 16 contest versus the Panthers, will be "cross-flexed," moving between CBS and FOX.

"Flexible scheduling" will be used in Weeks 5-17. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to Jan. 3. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives "surprise" teams a chance to play their way into prime time. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

NOTES ON THE REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Redskins will open the season at home for the first time since hosting the Eagles in the season opener in 2017.

The Redskins will open the season against the same opponent in consecutive seasons for the first time since facing the New York Giants in back-to-back season openers in 2008-09.

The Redskins will be seeking a win to give them their first win in season openers since a 24-6 victory at the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The club is looking for their first win in a home opener since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 41-10 in 2014.

The Redskins are 41-43-4 all-time in season openers, including a 25-25 record in openers since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The opener against the Eagles marks the fourth-straight season the Redskins have opened against NFC competition since opening against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Eagles in Week 1 of the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons respectively.

The game will mark the 31sh time the Redskins have opened a season against a division opponent, dating back to the Boston Redskins' season opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an NFL Eastern Division clash on Sept. 13, 1936.

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 86-79-5 all-time against the Eagles, including season series sweeps in 2015 and 2016.

The Redskins' 86 all-time wins against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

The Redskins are 44-38-3 all-time in home games against the Eagles and the club is 2-3 in home openers against Philadelphia since 1940.

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals

The Redskins and Cardinals have faced one another 125 times. It represents the Redskins' third-most games played against any opponent and the most against an opponent in which the series does not include a postseason game.

The Redskins are 77-46-2 all-time against the Cardinals. The Redskins' 77 wins against the Cardinals are the team's second most against any opponent.

The Redskins have won 12 of their last 15 games against the Cardinals dating back to 1999, including 10 of the last 12 contests. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals, 24-6, in Week 1 of the 2018 season.

The Redskins are 28-26-2 all-time in road games against the Cardinals, including a 7-4-1 record against the franchise in Chicago (1932-59), a 13-12-1 record against the franchise in St. Louis (1960-87), and a 8-10 record against the franchise in Arizona (1988-present).

The Redskins are 3-1 in their last four road openers dating back to 2016.

The game will be the first of a back-to-back road swing that will end in Week 3 at Cleveland.

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns

Despite a 12-33-1 all-time record against the Browns, the Redskins have earned victories in seven of the teams' last nine meetings dating back to 1975.

The Redskins won each of the teams' last three meetings (2008, 2012 and 2016). Washington is seeking its first four-game winning streak against Cleveland in franchise history.

The Redskins are 3-1 against Cleveland since the Browns' return to the NFL in 1999.

Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Redskins will face the Browns and Ravens in consecutive games again in 2020 after Washington swept Baltimore and Cleveland in back-to-back weeks in 2012 and 2016. (the most recent seasons in which the Redskins faced AFC North opponents).

The Redskins will attempt to grow their all-time series lead with the Ravens to 5-3.

The game will be the teams' first meeting since 2016, when the Redskins defeated the Ravens, 16-10.

The game will be only the fifth regular season contest between the Redskins and Ravens in Washington all-time. The Redskins are seeking to improve to 3-2 all-time against the Ravens in D.C.

Week 5: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 26-13-1 all-time against the Rams dating back to the Redskins' 16-7 win against the Cleveland Rams during Washington's 1937 championship season.

The game will represent the teams' 11th meeting in the last 15 seasons.

This will be the Redskins' second game against the Rams since they relocated back to the Los Angeles area. The club won the only previous meeting in 2017, 27-20.

The game will be the Redskins' second against former offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who spent seven seasons in various capacities with the Redskins from 2010-16. It will also be their first game against former offensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell, who spent the 2017-19 seasons in a variety of offensive coaching positions.

Week 6: at New York Giants

The Redskins and Giants enter the 2020 season having previously played one another 176 times. The Giants are the Redskins' most-common opponent.

The Redskins will look to secure their 70th all-time win against the Giants, their third-most against any opponent in franchise history.

The Redskins will attempt to win their third road game against the Giants in a span of five years. It would mark the team's first time accomplishing the feat since winning four winning three in five games against the Giants from 1999-2003.

The first victory in Washington Redskins franchise history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.

The Redskins' first road victory against the Giants came on December 6, 1936, when the then-Boston Redskins defeated the New York Giants, 14-0.

Week 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Redskins will face the Cowboys in Week 7 of the 2020 regular season.

The Redskins and Cowboys have played each other 120 times dating back to 1960. The Redskins are 73-45-2 in those matchups.

The Redskins are seeking their first win against the Cowboys since defeating the club on October 21, 2018. It was also the last time the Redskins defeated the Cowboys at home.

The Redskins will attempt to push their all-time home record against the Cowboys to 31-30 including postseason play, dating back to the teams' first meeting at Griffith Stadium on Oct. 9, 1960.

Week 8: BYE

The Redskins will take their bye during Week 8 of the NFL season. It is the first time since 2015-16 the club will have a Bye during the eighth week of the season.

Week 9: vs. New York Giants

The Redskins and Giants enter the 2020 season having previously played one another 176 times. The Giants are the Redskins' most-common opponent.

The Redskins will look to secure their 70th all-time win against the Giants, their third-most against any opponent in franchise history.

The Redskins will attempt to win their first home game against the Giants since November 23, 2017. The Redskins will aim to pick up their 40th home win against the New York Giants all-time.

The first victory in Washington Redskins franchise history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.

Week 10: at Detroit Lions

The Redskins are 31-14 all-time against the Lions, including postseason play.

With a victory, the Redskins can mark the second-consecutive win against the Lions, winning two-straight matchups for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09. The club is in search of their 10th road victory against the Lions.

The Redskins are seeking their first win at Detroit since 2008.

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A victory would even the Redskins' all-time record against the Bengals at 5-5-1.

The Redskins are seeking their first victory against the Bengals since 1991 and their first home victory against the club since 1985.

This matchup will feature the first two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cincinnati's QB Joe Burrow and Washington's DE Chase Young.

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys

The Redskins will play on Thanksgiving for a fourth time in five seasons.

The game will be the Redskins' 12th Thanksgiving Day contest all-time and their 10th such game against the Cowboys.

A win would be the Redskins' fourth all-time victory on Thanksgiving, including wins against the Lions in 1973, Cowboys in 2012 and Giants in 2017.

The Redskins and Cowboys last met on Thanksgiving in 2018.

The Redskins will look to pick up their seventh win on a Thursday in franchise history.

The Redskins will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak against the Cowboys and earn their first victory at AT&T Stadium since a 34-23 victory on Jan. 3, 2016.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Redskins are 42-33-3 all-time against the Steelers, including a 22-20-0 record on the road.

The Redskins will attempt to snap a current six-game losing streak against the Steelers and earn their first victory against Pittsburgh since 1991.

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers

The Redskins will attempt to win their 12th game all-time against the 49ers and the first since defeating the club in 2017.

A win would even the Redskins' all-time home record against the 49ers at 10-9, including postseason play.

The Redskins are looking to win their first game in San Francisco since December 12, 2004.

Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Redskins are 12-8 all-time against the Seahawks, including an 12-5 advantage in regular season play.

The Redskins are 7-1 against Seattle in regular season games since 2000.

The Redskins will attempt to win back-to-back games against the Seahawks for the first time since 2008 and 2011.

The game will be the teams' first meeting at FedexField since 2014. The club holds a 5-5 all-time record against Seattle at home.

Each of the last five meetings between the Redskins and Seahawks has been decided by 10 or fewer points.

Week 16 vs. Carolina Panthers

The Redskins are 9-6 all-time against the Panthers, including a 6-2 series record at home.

The Redskins will aim to defeat the Panthers in three-consecutive games for the first time since they won the first six meetings between the two teams from 1995-2001.

The matchup will be highlighted by Redskins' Head Coach Ron Rivera facing his former team and coaching against every NFL team.

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Redskins will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak against the Eagles and earn their first victory at Lincoln Financial Field since a 27-22 win on Dec. 11, 2016.

The Redskins are 42-42-2 all-time against the Eagles in Philadelphia, including a victory in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 5, 1991. The Redskins' 42 road wins against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

Including postseason play, the Redskins are 86-79-5 all-time against the Eagles, including season series sweeps in 2015 and 2016.

The Redskins will finish the season against a divisional opponent for the fifth-consecutive season.

Games on Grass: 13 (vs. Philadelphia, at Arizona, at Cleveland, vs. Baltimore, vs. Los Angeles Rams, vs. Dallas, vs. New York Giants, vs. Cincinnati, at Pittsburgh, at San Francisco, vs. Seattle, vs. Carolina, at Philadelphia)

Games on Turf: 3 (at New York Giants, at Detroit, at Dallas)

Games Outdoors: 13 (vs. Philadelphia, at Cleveland, vs. Baltimore, vs. Los Angeles Rams, at New York Giants, vs. Dallas, vs. New York Giants, vs. Cincinnati, at Pittsburgh, at San Francisco, vs. Seattle, vs. Carolina, at Philadelphia)

Games at Retractable Roof Stadiums: 2 (at Arizona and at Dallas); Games at Indoor Stadiums: 1 (at Detroit)

Games vs. 2019 Playoff Teams: 5 (vs. Philadelphia, vs. Baltimore, at San Francisco, vs. Seattle, at Philadelphia)