Sports

Prep Coaching News: Pulaski Co Football coach resigns, Salem girls get new coach

John Appicello, Sports Director

coach Stephen James has stepped down as head coach of Pulaski Co.
Aa of the guard is in the works at pulaski co. as coach stephen james has resigned his post as t cougars head football coach after six seasons-A was 43 and 20 in those seasons with five playoff berths in six years.. the cougars were 9-3 this past season.

In Salem..berlyn seitz is the new varsity head girls basketball coach. she comes to the spartans from franklin co where she was a varsity assistant. the bridgewater college grad has also been a varsity assistant at liberty high in bedford--

