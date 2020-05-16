Prep Coaching News: Pulaski Co Football coach resigns, Salem girls get new coach

Aa of the guard is in the works at pulaski co. as coach stephen james has resigned his post as t cougars head football coach after six seasons-A was 43 and 20 in those seasons with five playoff berths in six years.. the cougars were 9-3 this past season.

In Salem..berlyn seitz is the new varsity head girls basketball coach. she comes to the spartans from franklin co where she was a varsity assistant. the bridgewater college grad has also been a varsity assistant at liberty high in bedford--