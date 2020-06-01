Three Colonels celebrate next step to Averett University

Roanoke Va. – There was a family celebration for trio of Colonels at Countryside Sports Complex. Two Colonel football players and a girls basketball player are all headed to Averett University to continue their careers. Lanie Bethel was a girls basketball standout for William Fleming. She’s a three point sharpshooter at guard who was a big contributor for the Colonels perennial playoff teams. On the football field, Saequan Bannister has been one of the Colonels’ premier play makers for the past two seasons as a varsity starter at both wide receiver and defensive back. And teammate Nick Andrews is another wide receiver and defensive back who was a starter his senior season. All three are headed to Averett, and all three are good examples of hard work paying off.

“At the beginning of the season I was playing just to play because I love football, but when I got my first offer it motivated me to play even more, to play harder and put more work into the sport,” Andrews said.

“It hasn’t been the easiest, but I’m just thankful for the coaching staff and all the support I’ve had that’s help me through it,” Bethel said.

“You have to go get it, but some people just quit. You gotta keep pushing through, you can’t just give up. You just Gotta keep going. You can’t give up, you just have to drive through,” Bannister said.