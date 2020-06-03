Bradley Sutphin ready to lead Narrows girls basketball program

NARROWS, Va. – The Narrows girls basketball team is ready to turn the page and start fresh with a new coach. Former Pulaski girls basketball head coach Bradley Sutphin has been named the new head coach for the Green Wave.

Sutphin lead the Cougars to a Class 4 state runner-up finish in 2019, and this season they won the region 4D title and went 21-7. His success at Pulaski did not go unnoticed, but his reason for leaving was rooted in being closer to his family, who lives in Narrows.

“A lot of the girls over here are excited as much as I’ve talked to them,” Sutphin said. “It’s been a smooth transition but the hardest thing I ever had to do was telling the girls over at Pulaski. That was a tough pill to swallow.”

“The growth and maturity that they had shown the last few years, and what we were able to do in the four years we were there, the culture we had created there, it was tough to leave. But ultimately it was an opportunity for me to put my family first.”