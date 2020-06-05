70ºF

The Latest: Chelsea declared Women’s Super League champion

The Associated Press

Associated Press

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, people sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. The crippling grip the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sports world has forced universities, leagues and franchises to evaluate how they might someday welcome back fans. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Chelsea has been declared Women’s Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association’s board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis. Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March.

Chelsea had seven games remaining.

City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea. Liverpool has been relegated.

