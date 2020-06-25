NASCAR releases photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, NASCAR released a photo of the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

According to NASCAR, across the 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, NASCAR found only 11 total that had a pull-down rope tied in a knot and only one noose — the one discovered Sunday in the No. 43 garage stall.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba. With similar emotion, others across our industry and our media stood up to defend the NASCAR family. Our NASCAR family. Because they are part of the NASCAR family, too. We are proud to see so many stand up for what’s right,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps during a teleconference on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced that no charges would be filed in the case and that the noose was in the garage since as early as October 2019.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this,” said Phelps. “Bubba Wallace has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity.”