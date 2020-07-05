West division wins the inaugural Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than 40 high school baseball seniors had a chance to take one last step in the batters box Saturday night. The Lynchburg Hillcats hosted the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic giving seniors a chance to play one final game together, while also honoring a legend.

Ronnie Roberts served in multiple roles for the Hillcats during a 28 year span, most notably as general manager before retiring in 2018. He passed away at the age of 70 back in May. His family was on hand Saturday and received a jersey signed by all the players and coaches in the game.

On the diamond, the west held a 5-0 lead until the seventh inning when Luke Ramsey from LCA sliced one up the middle for an RBI single.

The west responded in the bottom half, Brookville’s Addison Pedro hammers one to left center, good enough for an RBI double as Brandon Reber comes across to score. The east battled hard but the western all-stars do prevail, 7-4, in the inaugural Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic.

The Western Division was comprised of seniors from Liberty, Jefferson Forest, Brookville and Heritage high schools. The Eastern Division was comprised of seniors from E.C. Glass, Amherst County, Rustburg and Liberty Christian Academy high schools.