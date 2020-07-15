Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr. looking for Delta Dental State Open win before senior year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Delta Dental State Open begins on Thursday and on Tuesday Ballyhack held its annual kids camp. The camp is a lot smaller this year due to COVID restrictions, but they still got an opportunity to practice skills and drills, with a special guest- Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr.

Lawrence Jr. is heading back to Virginia Tech in the fall to play one more year, and hopes to get a big win under his belt this weekend before joining the Hokies.

“It’s a little chaotic but its exciting being able to go back one more year, play with my teammates again. Just try to get another year under my belt of preparation and try to get better,” he said. “Every year I’ve played I’ve had the mindset I’m trying to win, but I have to put three good rounds together and that’s something I haven’t been able to do yet so hopefully this year will be better.”

Tournament sponsor Delta Dental presented the First Tee of the Roanoke Valley with a $19,000 donation to get things started. The youth day event pairs area children with local golf pros for a day of fun and life lessons applicable on and off the course. To date, the tournament has generated more than $100,000 to help children build life skills through golf.