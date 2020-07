ROANOKE, Va. – The 95th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship was underway on Tuesday at the Roanoke Country Club.

From a field of 38 golfers, 16 players made the cut with Julie Shin leading the way at -1. Kathryn Ha on the home course shot +4 and is in 8th place. The tournament heads into a match play elimination bracket of four rounds to determine the champion. The tournament runs until Thursday.