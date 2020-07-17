Hokies’ Lawrence has lead after 1st round of State Open

Roanoke, Va. – The Delta Dental State Open teed off at Ballyhack Golf Club for likely the final time as the tournament is set to move next year. Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr. is leading the way after firing a 63. Lawrence leads the field by four shots heading into round 2 on Friday.

Also in the field - the first woman to ever play in the State Open, Joanna Coe. Coe is a Baltimore native and was named the 2019 PGA National Women’s player of the year. The history-maker shot an 85 today. After Friday’s second round the field will be cut to the low 40 and ties for Saturday’s third and final round.

Delta Dental State Open of Virginia At Ballyhack Golf Club, Roanoke Par 72, 6,915 yards Thursday’s first-round scores

Mark Lawrence Jr. (Richmond), 31-32--63

Dustin Groves (Charlottesville), 33-34--67

Mason Stutler, PGA (Manakin Sabot), 33-34--67

Buck Brittain (Tazewell), 36-32--68

Peter Gasperini (South Boston), 35-34--69

Jeffrey Long (Ashburn), 33-36--69

Dick Mast, PGA (Forest), 35-34--69

Mikey Moyers (Stanardsville), 32-37--69

Aaron Summers (Riner), 36-33--69

Ben Cooper (Richmond), 33-37--70

Steve Delmar, PGA (Columbia, Md.), 35-35--70

Jimmy Flippen, PGA (Danville), 36-34--70

Kyle Fuller (Richmond), 33-37--70

Ross Funderburke (Roanoke), 33-37--70

Garland Green (Radford), 34-36--70

Ian Mcconnell (Springfield), 36-34--70

Tim Pemberton (Williamsburg), 36-34--70

Isaac Simmons (Huddleston), 35-35--70

Cullen Campbell (Virginia Beach), 36-35--71

Nathan Chuwait (Herndon), 34-37--71

Drew Falvey, PGA (Spotsylvania), 36-35--71

Bill Fedder, PGA (Keswick), 36-35--71

Bryce Johnson (Oakton), 35-36--71

Sam Jung (Centreville), 35-36--71

Jimmie Massie (LYNCHBURG), 33-38--71

Alex Price (Purcellville), 36-35--71

David Stanford (Vienna), 35-36--71

Justin Young (Salem), 36-35--71

Joe Lussier, PGA (Dulles), 36-36--72

Marshall Tinsley (forest), 35-37--72

Jordan Utley (Midlothian), 36-36--72

Elliott Wilson, PGA (Midlothian), 36-36--72

Teddy Zinsner (Alexandria), 39-33--72

Patrick Galleher (Midlothian), 34-39--73

Charlie Kennedy (Richmond), 37-36--73

Greg Pieczynski, PGA (Fairfax), 35-38--73

Josh Speight, PGA (Locust Grove), 37-36--73

Jimmy Taylor (Alexandria), 33-40--73 J

ay Woodson (Powhatan), 37-36--73

Craig Callens, PGA (Manakin Sabot), 37-37--74

Tim Crumrine, PGA (Henrico), 41-33--74

Keith Decker (Martinsville), 34-40--74

Larkin Gross, PGA (Springfield), 39-35--74

Carey Hodsden, PGA (Virginia Beach), 37-37--74

Adam Houck (Richmond), 36-38--74

Carter Morgan (Tappahannock), 37-37--74

Ryan Muthiora (Midlothian), 35-39--74

John O’Leary, PGA (Potomac Falls), 37-37--74

Kellen Peery, PGA (Hot Springs), 36-38--74

Steve Serrao (Midlothian), 34-40--74

Will Watson (Abingdon), 36-38--74

Christopher Zhang (Blacksburg), 35-39--74

Cam Barackman (Virginia Beach), 37-38--75

Stephen Boyd (Danville), 39-36--75

Drew Brockwell (Chesterfield), 36-39--75

Bryan Jackson, PGA (Midlothian), 36-39--75

Cameron Moore (Glen Allen), 37-38--75

Suneil Peruvemba (McLean), 37-38--75

Scott Shingler (Haymarket), 36-39--75

Troy Thorne, PGA (Tappahannock), 35-40--75

Michael Wade (Roanoke), 38-37--75

Kyle Bailey (Charlottesville), 37-39--76

Reeve Felner (Vienna), 39-37--76

John Rosenstock (Richmond), 40-36--76

Evre Veress, PGA (Manassas), 36-40--76

Loren White, PGA (Williamsburg), 34-42--76

Josh Apple (Leesburg), 37-40--77

Ryan Bishop (Midlothian), 37-40--77

Connor Burgess (Lynchburg), 39-38--77

Marty Chandler, PGA (Forest), 39-38--77

Aaron Marks, PGA (Lynchburg), 39-38--77

Jacob Mast (Amherst), 37-40--77

Matthew Monastero (Leesburg), 38-39--77

Mike Morrone, PGA (Powhatan), 39-38--77

Rick Schuller, PGA (Chester), 38-39--77

Zachary Valdes (Chesterfield), 39-38--77

Yong Joo, PGA (Ashburn), 41-37--78

Geoff Montross, PGA (Potomac, Md.), 38-40--78

Kevin O’Connor, PGA (Newport News), 38-40--78

Mike Krulich (Blacksburg), 39-40--79

Dean Sidoti, PGA (Midlothian), 41-38--79

Jimmy Delp (Alexandria), 46-35--81