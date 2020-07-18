Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr. still leading the way in Day 2 of Delta Dental State Open

ROANOKE, Va. – Mark Lawrence Jr. didn’t let up in day 2 of the Delta Dental State Open. The Hokies’ senior shot a 63 yesterday and had a four stroke lead heading into Friday. After teeing off, and through two suspensions due to rain, Lawrence Jr. shot a 4-under-par 68. He now has a seven stroke lead over the Ross Funderburke of Furman, who is in second.