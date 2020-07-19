Ferrum football hosts annual Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament

TROUTVILLE, Va. – Continuing a Black Hat tradition and honoring a legend. Dozens of current and former Ferrum college football players came together for the 2020 Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The legendary coach passed away at the age of 91 in January of 2019. This year event was rescheduled from its original date in May. The outing serves as a fundraiser and great event for fellowship, giving former players the chance to have a homecoming of sorts while paying homage Norton who left a lasting legacy at Ferrum College.

Former NFL star Chris Warren made a return trip to the valley, while Virginia Tech Hall of Famer and former NBA star Dell Curry made a celebrity guest appearance. He’s also the the brother-in-law of first year head coach Cleive Adams, who led the event for the first time since taking over the helm at Ferrum.

“It’s absolute an honor. It’s a situation I never in a million years thought that it would be me but I can promise you I take it very seriously, important and means the world to me,” said Adams.

“Super excited for him to get the head coaching job there at his alma mater. It’s a great program and you can see it here with the support,” Curry said.

“Just blessed to be able to come back here during the tough times we have in the country right now with the pandemic and racial injustice but to be able to support and give back to the community is great.”

There was also a silent auction held throughout the duration of the event.