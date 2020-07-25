2020 Commonwealth Games opening ceremonies underway on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 2020 Commonwealth Games kicked off on Friday with their annual tailgate part, with a twist. This year, the Games organized a drive-up tailgate for the athletes to pick up their dinner and a few goodies on the way out. They could then go and park, watch the opening ceremonies on a live stream, and enjoy the fireworks from anywhere in Lynchburg.

This year, the lighting of the cauldron was done by two-time Olympic gold medalist Francena McCorory and Miss Virginia, Dot Kelly. McCorory, a Hampton native, competed in the Commonwealth Games when she was younger.

“The Commonwealth Games is special to me because I competed in them in 2002 when I was first getting into track,” she said. “So, I love everything the Commonwealth Games is about, I love everything it stands for. I’m just happy to be here.”

“The opening ceremonies for the Olympics was supposed to be yesterday so I’m just happy to be out here at a track competitive atmosphere and since I can’t push myself at the Olympics I’d like to come out here and push the other athletes,” she finished.