Liberty football intends to play a full, 12-game schedule in 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) introduced a model plan for football and fall Olympic sports. Its decision directly impacts the upcoming football season for the Liberty Flames.

The Flames were originally slated to face 3 ACC opponents during the 2020 season: Virginia Tech (Sept. 5), Syracuse (Oct. 17) and North Carolina State (Nov. 21). In a statement from the Liberty Athletics Communications Department, it said that the Flames remain in constant communication with the three ACC schools that are on the schedule and hope to play these games this season.

However, they do acknowledge that the Virginia Tech game would need to be rescheduled for a later date in the season since the September 5 date falls outside the scheduling standards announced by the ACC. But athletics officials said Liberty does intend to play a full 12-game football schedule in 2020.