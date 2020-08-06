Hokies check in 24th in Preseason coaches poll

Blacksburg, Va. – The Hokies checked in 24th in the preseason edition of the college football coaches poll. Virginia Tech is one of four ACC schools to break into the top 25. Clemson leads the way at Number 1, followed by Notre Dame at 10, North Carolina at 19 and the Virginia Tech at 24. Other ACC teams receiving votes include Louisville, Miami, Virginia, Pitt and Duke. The Hokies were 8-5 a year ago, losers to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl to wrap up the season. Coach Justin Fuente returns 9 starters on offense and 8 on defense, even with projected NFL first round pick Caleb Farley opting out this year. With reworked ACC schedules out today, Virginia Tech has two top 25 match-ups with North Carolina and Clemson on their schedule as we begin the season.

Preseason Amway Coaches poll rankings:

1. Clemson 1589 38

2. Ohio State 1555 17

3. Alabama 1495 4

4. Georgia 1345 0

5. LSU 1330 6

6. Oklahoma 1315

7. Penn State 1199

8. Florida 1176

9. Oregon 1164

10. Notre Dame 1012

11. Auburn 898

12. Wisconsin 887

13. Texas A & M 807

14. Texas 703

15. Michigan 687

16. Oklahoma State 524

17. Southern California 521

18. Minnesota 494

19. North Carolina 415

20. Utah 241

21. Central Florida 232

22. Cincinnati 229

23. Iowa 204

24. Virginia Tech 143

25. Iowa State 135

Others receiving votes: Boise State 111, Tennessee 111, Arizona State 88, Kentucky 73, Memphis 71, Baylor 66, Washington 65, Louisville 62, Miami 58, Appalachian State 31, Navy 17, Virginia 13, Air Force 12, Mississippi State 9, TCU 7, Washington State 6, California 5, Tulane 5, SMU 3, Louisiana 3, Nebraska 3, Stanford 2, Indiana 1, Pittsburgh 1, Duke 1, Kansas State 1