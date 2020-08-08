Former Flames hoops star Scottie James turns pro

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Following a memorable career at Liberty, Scottie James will continue playing basketball, signing his first professional contract with the Jobstairs Gieseen 46ers in Germany.

The Jobstairs Giessen 46ers play in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top league in Germany competing against teams that include Bayren Munich, and Alba Berlin who compete in the Euroleague, which is an interntional competition that is the second-best league in the world other than the NBA. One of the top leagues throughout Europe, the Bundesliga includes former NBA players Alec Brown, Jordan Crawford, Zoran Dargic, Archie Goodwin, Greg Monroe, Demarcus Nelson and Peyton Siva. James was one of two Americans to be signed by Jobstairs Giessen this week as the 46ers also signed UCLA standout Isaac Hamilton.

James was an ASUN First Team All-Conference selection for two straight seasons as well, including being named the ASUN Tournament MVP in 2019 when he led the Flames to their first ASUN Tournament title. James was one of the best players in school history, as he was a three-time all-conference selection and ranks No. 17 on the all-time scoring list with 1,323 career points. During his senior campaign, James ranked first in the conference in field goal percentage (60.5) while adding 10.8 points per game and a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per outing. The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native ended his career ranked fourth on the Flames' all-time rebounding list at 891 and was named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American Team.

James is now the 12th player McKay has coached at Liberty to play professionally and sixth since returning to Liberty. James is also the second player in Liberty’s graduating senior class to sign professionally as Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz was drafted No. 1 overall in the Puerto Rico National Draft but will begin his professional career with the Panteras Aguascalientes in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) in Mexico.