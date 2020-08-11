UVA opens fall practice, Liberty forges ahead in midst of uncertain future

Lynchburg, Va. – The University of Virginia has done its part. UVA opened fall football practice with another set of testing results in tow. The fourth round of COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes revealed no new positive tests since the last update issued July 31st. There have been no positive tests since the report issued on July 24.

The defending Coastal Division champion Cavaliers stepped through Monday mornings workout with a backdrop of uncertainly swirling around college football. The Big Ten was rumored to have already decided to cancel the fall schedule. Speculation about the PAC-12 joining them soon followed. Cavaliers head football coach Bronco Mendenhall addressed the situation

“It’s morphing so quickly and I know the word everyone uses is fluid, I don’t know a better word for that, turbulent, turbulent might be a better word than fluid,” Mendenhall said, “It changes so quickly and so rapidly and I wouldn’t be surprised to have decisions made today, tomorrow, next week in relation to where we stand,” Mendenhall said.

In the wake of the swirling rumors, college football players have started the #wewanttoplay movement.



Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, many more led the charge.



Putting forth a complete list of protocols to make the games happen, including the right to opt out having eligibility guaranteed, and creating a College Football Players Association.



President Donald Trump weighed in by quoting Lawrence’s tweet, that athletes have worked too hard for the 2020 season to be canceled.



Liberty players are involved in the movement and coach Hugh Freeze says he’s supportive.



“Our players, we’re living in a day and time where they have and deserve a voice on what goes on and I love to see them band together with the desire to play. That’s the type of kids we like to coach. These young men don’t know everything that goes into those discussions that the college presidents have to have and the responsibilities that they have in making those decisions and those are the ones that are very difficult. I’m totally supportive of the fact of our players that want to play,” Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said.

Liberty is still hoping to play something close to a regular schedule. They currently have ten games still on the slate for 2020, after both Connecticut and Bowling Green have canceled their seasons.