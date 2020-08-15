Adjustments, teaching moments for Liberty, UVA, Virginia Tech as week one of fall camp ends

ROANOKE, Va. – Among the postponement of fall ASUN sports sits Liberty University’s football team who is playing as an independent and is carrying on business as usual.

Last year, Hugh Freeze’s offense was a well-oiled machine with Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert at quarterback and Antonio Gandy-Golden at wide receiver. The duo has since graduated, and Friday, head coach Hugh Freeze expressed frustration with what he saw on offense.

“It was not good. We’ve got a long way to go offensively. There’s so many teachable moments,” Freeze said. “But it was just moving fast. We turned people loose, receivers ran the wrong routes, running backs missed protections, quarterbacks missed check downs, read the wrong side. We have a lot of film to watch tomorrow.”

The Virginia Tech Hokies were on day four of fall camp on Friday. Head coach Justin Fuente took to the digital podium to discuss the new practice protocols and how he has been adjusting the periods to tailor to limited contact and exposure.

“It’s very difficult to control a one-on-one pass route with a wide receiver and a DB,” he said. “We try to keep those periods as short and crisp as possible and move on to the next one. Movement is key in this deal in terms of developing your practice plan. You do have to take up a little more room.”

Over in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers are done with week one of fall camp. Grad transfer wide receiver Ra’shaun Henry has been adjusting well to the Virginia offense, and has looked to senior Terrell Jana for leadership.

“Jana is everything I want to be,” Henry said. “I’m not really that vocal like him, but seeing him take leadership majority of the time is great to see and something I want to start taking up on as well.”

“I’ve been a lead by example guy my whole life,” Jana added. “But then as I got older, I learned how you have to use your voice more and stepped into a more vocal and prominent role as a leader.”