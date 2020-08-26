Carolina Panthers sign Cam... Phillips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another Hokie is back in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday afternoon that they signed wide receiver Cam Philips.

The 2017 First-Team All-ACC receiver completed a tryout for the team over the weekend.

Phillips was with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018, appearing in two games.

But the 24 year old, who was born in Charlotte, really grabbed attention after making a splash in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before the season was canceled and the league declared bankruptcy.

Phillips led the league with 31 receptions, 455 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Cam Phillips #14 of the Houston Roughnecks runs with the ball against the St. Louis Battlehawks at TDECU Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (2020 Bob Levey)

Phillips is listed as 6-feet tall but his speed and physicality gives him the ability to create separation since his days at Virginia Tech.

As a Hokie, Phillips started 44 games making over 200 receptions for 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2016, he was named the Belk Bowl MVP in Virginia Tech’s 35-24 victory over Arkansas.

Phillips ended his career as the career receiving leader in receptions and yards in Virginia Tech history.

The Panthers signed Phillips’ former XFL teammate, quarterback P.J. Walker, back in March.