Washington DB Kendall Fuller taking high caliber experience from Kansas City back to DC

LANDOVER, MD – The last time the world saw former Virginia Tech star Kendall Fuller, he broke up a pass in Super Bowl LIV to seal the Chiefs victory. Now, Fuller is back with the Washington Football Team, and said the adversity he overcame in Kansas City made him a better player.

“All the adversity that I had pushed through throughout the season,” Fuller said. “With the thumb, never played safety in my life, going out there late in the season, playoff games, so just pushing through those adversities showed me I could fight through anything during the course of the season.”

There have been a lot of changes to the team since Fuller was traded in 2018, the biggest being the culture shift with new head coach Ron Rivera.

“It’s way different, Coach Rivera he’s just trying to build that culture. The good thing about it, everyone is trusting him and going full speed ahead.”

As the defense continues to come together, there’s definitely a place in the backfield Fuller feels more comfortable.

“Corner and nickel,” Fuller said. “Playing corner my whole life, my first two years here. In practice playing a little bit of corner playing nickle pretty much the whole time in the league. Anytime I’m at corner or nickel it feels comfortable for me.”

Fuller credits his time at Virginia Tech for being able to play anywhere as a defensive back.

“Once I started playing DB at Tech, coach (Torrian) Gray was real big on us learning the ins and outs of the defense, not locking into one position,” Fuller said. “At the end of the day, during a long season, you never know what is going to happen with injuries, guys being down, this and that. You need that flexibility to go out there on a Sunday and do what you need to do.”