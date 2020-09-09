Liberty to make QB decision this week

Lynchburg, Va. – As the season opener approaches for the Liberty Flames, the coaching staff is preparing for the tough decision of naming a starting quarterback. Tough shoes to fill following the historic numbers Buckshot Calvert put up during his career.

Head coach Hugh Freeze says a decision can be expected later this week between the Auburn transfer Malik Willis and the Maine transfer Chris Ferguson. The two have alternated reps in the first 7 practices ahead of 2 scrimmages for the Flames. Both have displayed obvious strengths and weaknesses, and while Freeze says the team is blessed with good options---consistency is the key.

“Chris is a more solid pocket passer, coach Freeze explained. Malik- not that he’s not able to- but he’s been more inconsistent with that but then he adds great value when the play does break down or when you want to call quarterback runs. So it’s gone back and forth, it’s healthy, they’re both good leaders, they both care, they both want to do well," Freeze said.

The Flames open the season at Western Kentucky on Saturday September 19.