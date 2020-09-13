Philadelphia Eagles lead Washington Football Team 17-7 in first half of season-opener

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team trails the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime by a score of 17-7.
Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz leads the game with 182 passing yards including a 5-yard touchdown to Tight End Zach Ertz then a 34-yard touchdown to fellow Tight End Dallas Goedert.
Eagles Kicker Jake Elliot added to that score by kicking a 38-yard field goal.
Washington Football Team Quarterback Dwayne Haskins connected with Tight End Logan Thomas late in the second quarter for a 6-yard touchdown for their only score of the first half.
The scoring drive happened after a Washington interception by Cornerback Fabian Moreau.
Final updates to come at the end of the game.
7⃣ ➡ 8⃣2⃣ #PHIvsWAS@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/BfF7Y44Z8R— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 13, 2020