80ºF

Sports

Virginia Tech’s Devon Hunter indefinitely suspended from football team

Hunter was not ‘upholding the high standards' for student-athletes

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hokies, Devon Hunter, NCAA, Football
Devon Hunter #7 of the Virginia Tech Hokies warms up before the start of a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Devon Hunter #7 of the Virginia Tech Hokies warms up before the start of a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) (2019 Ryan M. Kelly)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whenever the Hokies begin their season, they will have one fewer defensive back.

On Monday, Virginia Tech announced that redshirt junior Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely.

Hunter was not, “upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes,” according to associate athletic director Pete Morris.

Morris said that the university, “cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.”

The Virginian-Pilot cites an athletic department source, saying Hunter’s suspension is not related to the coronavirus.

Last season, Hunter played in all 13 games, starting two and making 16 tackles on the season.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: