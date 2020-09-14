Virginia Tech’s Devon Hunter indefinitely suspended from football team

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whenever the Hokies begin their season, they will have one fewer defensive back.

On Monday, Virginia Tech announced that redshirt junior Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely.

Hunter was not, “upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes,” according to associate athletic director Pete Morris.

Morris said that the university, “cannot comment further on Virginia Tech student conduct issues until the matter is resolved.”

The Virginian-Pilot cites an athletic department source, saying Hunter’s suspension is not related to the coronavirus.

Last season, Hunter played in all 13 games, starting two and making 16 tackles on the season.