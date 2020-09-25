Liberty Men’s Basketball Announces ASUN Schedule

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty men’s basketball team has announced its 16-game league schedule for the Flames' third season of ASUN Conference play in 2020-21.

Tipping Things Off

For the third consecutive season, Liberty will begin ASUN Conference play with a road trip that includes at least one game in Florida. The Flames' conference-opening road swing will take them to Stetson (Jan. 2) and ASUN newcomer Bellarmine (Jan. 4).

Championship Rematch

During Liberty’s first two seasons in the ASUN Conference, the Flames have faced Lipscomb in the ASUN Championship. On Jan. 7, the Bisons will face Liberty in the Flames' first home game at Liberty Arena during conference play.

Liberty will make the trip to Nashville, Tenn. to face the Bisons on Feb. 6.

What’s New?

Bellarmine joins the ASUN Conference this season, essentially replacing NJIT to keep it a nine-team league. As mentioned above, Liberty will make its first-ever visit to Knights Hall on Jan. 4. Bellarmine will then play at Liberty Arena on Feb. 13.

Clashes of the Co-Champions

Liberty and North Florida tied for the ASUN regular-season title last season. On Jan. 21 the two will meet at North Florida. The Flames and the Ospreys split the regular-season series last year.

North Florida will return to Lynchburg on Feb. 20.

Active Streaks

Liberty will enter ASUN play with a 17-game winning streak at home against conference opponents. During Liberty’s first two seasons in the ASUN Conference, the Flames have won a share of the ASUN regular-season title in each season.

Liberty will be aiming to win 10 or more conference games for the third straight season, which has been achieved once throughout the program’s history (2009-11).

Non-Conference Notes

The Flames' non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. The season can begin no earlier than Nov. 25.