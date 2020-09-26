71ºF

Virginia Cavaliers lead Duke at halftime 17-10

Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has 45 yards rushing and a touchdown

UVA Athletics Logo on Football field (University of Virginia)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, the Virginia Cavaliers have answered back with 17 unanswered points for a 17-10 lead at halftime.

The Cavaliers run game was most effective in the first half, when they rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. One of those came from new starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

The Cavaliers defense has also stepped up racking up 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, one of which came on a 4th down in the second quarter. The team is also 3-for-3 in red-zone opportunities.

