Virginia Cavaliers lead Duke at halftime 17-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, the Virginia Cavaliers have answered back with 17 unanswered points for a 17-10 lead at halftime.

The Cavaliers run game was most effective in the first half, when they rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. One of those came from new starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

TOUCHDOWN HOOS! Armstrong runs it from 4⃣ yards out for his first career TD.



Duke - 10

UVA - 7

12:33 2Q#GoHoos | #THEStandard 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/neuvDph0Ie — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 26, 2020

The Cavaliers defense has also stepped up racking up 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, one of which came on a 4th down in the second quarter. The team is also 3-for-3 in red-zone opportunities.