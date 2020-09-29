Former Northside soccer star shines at Virginia Tech

It only took one game of his freshman season for former Northside soccer star Daniel Pereira to prove why he would be an asset at Virginia Tech. 19 straight starts later, he’s reflecting back on his first season.

“It was weird for me to start every game, but now that I’m up there I think I should keep grinding even harder because anyone can take your spot,” Pereira said.



A true competitor’s mentality, but it would be hard to duplicate what Pereira brings to the Hokies. The midfielder tied the team in assists with 5 and finished third on the team in goals with 5.



“You go to work, do your job, its just taught me a lot of patience, it all comes at some point,” Pereira said.

But what most athletes can relate to is the adjustment to school, which Pereira said was the hardest part of his year.



“That was the most challenging, traveling, soccer, it was just a lot. But I’m used to it now so its going good, Pereira said.



Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a fall season was in the air. But since the release of a 6-game regular season schedule, Pereira’s next goal is to win enough games to make it to the ACC tournament.



“I’m really looking forward to the ACC. There’s two sides, two conferences, we have to be top-four so I’m looking to that for now. We make it to that, and win the ACC,” Periera said.





