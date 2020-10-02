62ºF

North Cross preps visit from Fork Union Military

Raiders expect to be challenged by a larger school opponent

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

ROANOKE, Va. – The defending state VIS Division II champion North Cross Raiders are back on the field Friday, taking on prep school powerhouse Fork Union Military. The Raiders proved in their home opener their offense hasn’t missed a beat, but head coach Stephen Alexander says this will be a ‘true test’.

“Tomorrow(Friday) is going to say a lot about how good we really are and we need to show we can execute against a different level of competition. Fork Union Military is bringing a level of athleticism and roster size that we usually don’t host schools this big or play schools this big in football. So we’re really excited about the challenge, they are very athletic across the board, they’re big, they’re physical, they’re going to bring a big challenge to Roanoke,” North Cross head coach Stephen Alexander says.

North Cross and the Virginia Spartans home school team are the only two area teams playing fall football in our SW Virginia viewing area.

