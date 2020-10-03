North Cross beats prep school powerhouse Fork Union 50-14

ROANOKE, Va. – The North Cross Raiders were in action Friday night, beating Fork Union Military Academy 50-14. The Raiders looked prepared in all three phases, but head coach Stephen Alexander wanted to make sure their special teams was ready.

“We had to win in special teams to beat these dudes because there’s many more of them and they’re bigger than us,” Alexander said. “So we thought special teams was a big deal, we had to execute a couple big plays, then the first play of the game hits, that was huge for us.”

“I was confident in the way we prepared our guys, but they played about as good of a game as they could have played. FUMA is a good squad, a tough squad, hats off to the way these guys prepared," said Alexander.

North Cross is the defending VIS Division II State Champion. The Raiders will take on St. Michael the Archangel on the road next Friday.