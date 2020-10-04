67ºF

Baltimore Ravens lead Washington Football Team 21-10 at halftime

The teams are playing at FedEx Field

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a 50 Yard rushing touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField on October 4, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Football Team did not host fans during the game. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team trails the Baltimore Ravens at halftime by a score of 21-10.

Baltimore leads the first half offensively by running the ball. The first score of the game occurred in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Runningback Mark Ingram. The next score of the game took place in the second quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run by Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Washington answered back in the second quarter with a drive lead by rookie Runningback, Antonio Gibson. Gibson ended the scoring drive alone with 40 receiving yards and 12 rushing yards. The scoring play of the drive was a 2-yard touchdown run by Gibson.

Baltimore capped off a late second-quarter drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass by Quarterback Lamar Jackson to Tight End Mark Andrews.

Before the end of the second quarter, Washington intercepted a pass off Baltimore Quarterback Lamar Jackson, which led to a completed 43-yard field goal by Kicker, Dustin Hopkins.

Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins ended the first half completing 16 of 22 passes for 149 yards. Antonio Gibson ended the half with 9 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. Gibson also lead the team receiving with 3 catches for 75 yards.

