Baltimore Ravens lead Washington Football Team 21-10 at halftime

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team trails the Baltimore Ravens at halftime by a score of 21-10.

Baltimore leads the first half offensively by running the ball. The first score of the game occurred in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Runningback Mark Ingram. The next score of the game took place in the second quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run by Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Washington answered back in the second quarter with a drive lead by rookie Runningback, Antonio Gibson. Gibson ended the scoring drive alone with 40 receiving yards and 12 rushing yards. The scoring play of the drive was a 2-yard touchdown run by Gibson.

Baltimore capped off a late second-quarter drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass by Quarterback Lamar Jackson to Tight End Mark Andrews.

Before the end of the second quarter, Washington intercepted a pass off Baltimore Quarterback Lamar Jackson, which led to a completed 43-yard field goal by Kicker, Dustin Hopkins.

Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins ended the first half completing 16 of 22 passes for 149 yards. Antonio Gibson ended the half with 9 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. Gibson also lead the team receiving with 3 catches for 75 yards.