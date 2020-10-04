54ºF

Sports

UVA trails #1 Clemson 24-10 at halftime

Cavaliers offense has struggled but put together a crucial scoring drive to end the first half.

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Cavaliers, Cavaliers Football, Tigers Football, University of Virginia, UVA, Clemson
Clemson running back Travis Etienne(9) runs the ball during their game against Virginia, Oct 3, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson running back Travis Etienne(9) runs the ball during their game against Virginia, Oct 3, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Ruinard)

CLEMSON, SC – The Virginia Cavaliers trail top-ranked Clemson 24-10 at halftime. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is 8-of-19 for 129 yards and the lone touchdown to Terrell Jana.

The Tigers Trevor Lawrence has made 15 completions for 167 yards and 2 touchdown passes, both to Amari Rodgers.

Despite struggling for much of the first half, the Cavaliers 4 play, 65 yard drive that took only 38 seconds before halftime, has boosted confidence in a team that hopes to come out in the second half and compete.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: