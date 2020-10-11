Washington Football Team trails Los Angeles Rams 20-10

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team trails the Los Angeles Rams at halftime by a score of 20-10.

Rams Quarterback Jared Goff leads the game offensively for Los Angeles by completing 14 of 18 passes for 197 yards and one passing touchdown, which was a 56-yard completion to Wide Receiver Robert Woods to start the second quarter. Goff later scored again in the second quarter via a 2-yard rush past the goal line.

Washington Quarterback Kyle Allen had completed 9 of 13 passes for 74 yards in his Washington debut. Late in the second quarter, Allen took place in a helmet-to-helmet contact play with Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which has resulted in the return of newly activated off of the Injured Reserve, Quarterback Alex Smith. Smith ended the half completing 5 of 6 passes for 35 yards.

A late interception made by the Washington defense lead to a successful 48-yard field goal attempt by Kicker Dustin Hopkins.