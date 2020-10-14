UVA hopes to bounce back vs Wake Forest

Charlottesville, VA. – It doesn’t take a mathematician to understand why UVA is off to a 1-2 start. They have been outscored 34-0 in the first quarter this season, including 14-0 in Saturday’s loss to NC State

“We’re playing with more urgency and more focus wants we’re behind our it can’t take us to be behind to play without urgency and focus," Head Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall says

UVA’s bounce back formula will be complicated, by a quarterback variable. Starter Brennan Armstrong is in concussion protocol.

But backup Lindell Stone is a constant. In his 4th season with the program and has the full support of his teammates.

“One of the guys who does everything and all the little things that other people completely overlook and for me Lendell is one of our great captains even if he’s not considered to be one of our captains. He does everything that’s needed, he supervises the younger guys he helps the older guys stay in line and it makes sense because Lendell literally the dad of the team," Cavaliers offensive lineman Ryan Nelson says.



UVA’s job is deciphering a 1-2 Wake Forest team that has the same two losses as UVA does-Clemson, and NC State.

The Deacs have been off since a a 66-14 smacking of Campbell on Oct 2

“It’s like a methodical offense that is patient in the RPO and everything that they try to get going, so as linebackers run fit and as D-Line run fits is going to be a big deal for us and then obviously stop in the deep ball, so,” Cavaliers linebacker Zane Zandier says.

Virginia and Wake Forest are set to kick at 4 p.m. from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.