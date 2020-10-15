Knights cut ribbon on new all-weather track

Buchanan, Va. – It was something that was always talked about, but never realized. Until now. James River high school unveiled its new, state of the art, all-weather six lane track.

Planning began more than a year ago and Knights athletic director Vincent Wyatt says construction took just 3 months to complete. It’s a great investment for the school and the community and one they are calling “6 lanes of pride.”

“I think it’ll be great for the student-athletes because we’ve been talking about it forever, since I started coaching here. When I first started coaching here we’d always talk about how it’d be nice if we got a new track. And we have some really good kids, good student-athletes and they came down and loved it from the time they stepped foot on it,” Wyatt said.