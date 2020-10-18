Washington Football Team trails New York Giants 13-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants at halftime with a score of 13-10.

Washington Quarterback Kyle Allen completed 16 of 21 passes for 151 yards in the first half. Allen also threw an interception and a touchdown.

Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 7 of 8 passes for 72 yards and one passing touchdown, which was a 23-yard completion to Wide Receiver Darius Slayton early in the first quarter.

Washington ended the first half by scoring a touchdown in the form of a 5-yard touchdown pass by Kyle Allen to Tight End Logan Thomas. The successful extra point after the score in addition to an early 35-yard field goal made by Kicker Dustin Hopkins set the deficit to 3 points going into halftime.