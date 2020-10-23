North Cross football cancels Saturday game due to Covid

Roanoke, Va. – North Cross’s football game against Woodberry Forest set for Saturday at 1 p.m. has been canceled. The change occurs due to a single positive test at North Cross. Coach Stephen Alexander says his team hopes to be ready to play against Fork Union Military Academy next Friday. That contest is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Fork Union. The Raiders are the defending VISAA Division II State champions, and are currently 2-0 on the season.