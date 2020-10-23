76ºF

Sports

North Cross football cancels Saturday game due to Covid

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: North Cross Raiders, VIS, Woodberry Forest Academy
North Cross Raiders football
North Cross Raiders football (WSLS-TV)

Roanoke, Va. – North Cross’s football game against Woodberry Forest set for Saturday at 1 p.m. has been canceled. The change occurs due to a single positive test at North Cross. Coach Stephen Alexander says his team hopes to be ready to play against Fork Union Military Academy next Friday. That contest is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Fork Union. The Raiders are the defending VISAA Division II State champions, and are currently 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: