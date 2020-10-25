No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, moves to 5-1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and No. 11 Miami outlasted Virginia 19-14 on Saturday night. Mike Harley had a career night for the Hurricanes, catching 10 passes for 170 yards. Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia and completed 15 of 29 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, while Miami moved to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

