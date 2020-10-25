64ºF

No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, moves to 5-1

Tim Reynolds, Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney, Jr. (2) leaps over Virginia Cavaliers De'Vante Cross (15) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney, Jr. (2) leaps over Virginia Cavaliers De'Vante Cross (15) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020. (Al Diaz)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and No. 11 Miami outlasted Virginia 19-14 on Saturday night. Mike Harley had a career night for the Hurricanes, catching 10 passes for 170 yards. Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia and completed 15 of 29 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, while Miami moved to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. 

