Washington Football Team defeats Dallas Cowboys 25-3

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team defeats the Dallas Cowboys with a score of 25-3.

The first score of the game took place in the form of a safety as a Dallas fumble by quarterback Andy Dalton lead to a Washington defensive tackle in the Dallas end zone.

Leading Washington offensively in this matchup was running back Antonio Gibson. Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 128 yards and one touchdown.

In the first quarter, Gibson completed a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Then, quarterback Kyle Allen made a 52-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the second quarter. Near the end of the second quarter, quarterback Kyle Allen completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas to make the score 22-3.