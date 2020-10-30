'We remain very hopeful’: Liberty Athletic Director weighs in on bowl status waiting game

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a normal year, the 6-0 Liberty Flames would have clinched their bowl eligibility with their win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday, but 2020 has been far from normal.

This season, there are no longer requirements for bowl eligibility, paired with the fact the public doesn’t know how many bowls there will be.

“It’s kind of unfortunate in some ways because Liberty is a deserving team and we would already be bowl eligible under normal circumstances,” Liberty Athletic Director Ian McCaw said. “But we remain very hopeful we will have a chance to advance to a postseason bowl game for the second straight year."

McCaw expects the announcement will come soon.

“There’s no question bowls will be different this year, we expect ESPN will make an announcement in the next few days as to the actual bowl lineup and how many bowls will be played, I think the number will be in the mid-thirties," he said.