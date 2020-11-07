Virginia Tech Hokies lead Liberty Flames, 20-14

The Virginia Tech Hokies lead The Liberty Flames at halftime by a score of 20-14.

The Flames started the game off in scoring in the first quarter with a Malik Willis 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver CJ Yarbrough. The Hokies responded to the touchdown with a 41-yard field goal completion by kicker Brian Johnson.

In the second quarter, Liberty scored again with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Willis to tight end Jerome Jackson. In response to the Liberty touchdown, Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Gallo. Later in the quarter, Hooker scored again for the Hokies, in the fashion of a 12-yard touchdown run.

The Hokies ended the half with a completed 18-yard field goal by Johnson.

Willis leads the game for the Flames in passing completing 10 of 15 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Leading the game rushing for both teams is Hooker for the Hokies, who has carried the ball 12 times for 101 yards and the one touchdown.